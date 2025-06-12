Tony Rice Backwaters returns to vinyl

Backwaters, the stunning 1982 album from The Tony Rice Unit, is being reissued on vinyl this September by Craft Recordings.

Recorded with one of Tony’s most highly-acclaimed ensembles, the album reached even further into the jazz side of Rice’s new acoustic music. Supporting Tony in the studio were Wyatt Rice on guitar, John Reischman on mandolin, Richard Green and Fred Carpenter on fiddle, and Todd Phillips on bass.

Both sonically gorgeous and musically riveting, Backwaters cemented Rice’s reputation among guitarists as an especially serious artist, performing both his original compositions and jazz standards like My Favorite Things and On Green Dolphin Street in an acoustic, chamber jazz style.

This new audiophile pressing is being produced from lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio. Craft Recordings says that this is the first time this record has been pressed from the analog masters, as the Rounder original was created digitally. Fidelity Record Pressing in Oxnard, CA will be handling manufacture.

There is no shortage of tone freaks in the camp of Tony Rice admirers, and they will all want to have this new reissue when it is available on September 12. Pre-orders for the $30 vinyl copy are enabled now online.

A digital reissue will be offered as well, available in either standard or hi-resolution audio on June 27.