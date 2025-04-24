Tony DeLello passes

This remembrance of Anthony Angelo “Tony” DeLello, devoted bluegrass musician and jam leader, is a contribution from John Vitale, and several others among Tony’s beloved friends.

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Tony DeLello, a cornerstone of the New York City bluegrass community, who left us peacefully on the morning of April 19, 2025. As Doc Watson and Bob Wills played softly in the background, Tony drifted off the night before his final rest just as he lived — with music in the air, and the warmth of companionship nearby.

Tony was born in 1956 and raised in Yonkers, New York, with musicians and music lovers on both sides of his family. In Tony’s formative years, his uncle James Kogamihalis sparked what became a life long love of jazz, and music collecting, by introducing him to his vast store of vinyl records.

Tony went on to develop his skills as a guitarist and vocalist, and for the past 20 years became best known as the leader of the Sunday Bluegrass Jam at Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar, a space he cultivated into a haven for bluegrass and country musicians of all stripes. From seasoned professionals to humble learners, Tony welcomed all — not just with open arms, but with quiet wisdom and encouragement that left a lasting impact.

One jam regular, unsure whether he was talented enough for the jam, expressed his concerns to Tony, who replied simply, “You’re playing the right chords, you’re on the beat, and your solos — well, they’re your own, as they should be. You are more than welcome at this jam.” That single gesture lit a path for someone who went on to rarely miss another session. That was Tony — beneath a sometimes crusty exterior, a deeply compassionate soul who recognized and nurtured the spark in others.

Throughout the early 2000s and beyond, Tony’s jam became a meeting ground for an entire generation of bluegrass musicians in NYC. “He was the reason I play bluegrass,” one friend wrote. “I met so many of you there.” Another remembered a Christmas jam where they gave Tony a card with a small tip, only to have him return it, gently refusing thanks for something he gave so freely.

An accomplished country blues and jazz guitarist, Tony worked with Vassar Clemens, saxophonist Doug White (band leader for singer Annie Ross), Cumberland Gap, Blue Horizon, and bluegrass vocalist, Jen Larson. Among his many bluegrass, jazz and, country influences were Hank Williams, Merle Travis, Bill Monroe, Clarence White, David Grisman, Joe Maphis, Bob Wills, Eddie Lang, Django Reinhardt, and Doc Watson.

But Tony was more than a musician. He was a flame keeper of traditional American music, a jam leader, a mentor, a community builder, and a friend. His ability to make space for joy, growth, and fellowship is a legacy that will echo through every shared tune and every welcoming circle.

As he told a close friend in his final days, “I touched many lives.” Indeed, he did.

Tony, thank you for the music, the space, the kindness, and the memories. You are forever a part of our song.

A gathering to honor Tony’s life and music will be held at Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar on April 27, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. — the very heart of the community he helped create. All are welcome.

R.I.P., Tony DeLello.