Tonight I’m Heading South from Balsam Range

Posted on by John Lawless

Tomorrow is release day for Moxie and Mettle, the new album from western North Carolina bluegrass heroes Balsam Range, and Mountain Home Music is offering our readers a sneak peek at another track this morning. It’s a new song by an unknown writer called Tonight I’m Heading South, featuring mandolinist Darren Nicholson on lead vocal.

While them Balsams have been known to reach a little outside the bluegrass realm from time to time, this one is pure grass. And Darren says that’s exactly what attracted them to the song.

Tonight I’m Heading South is a brand new original song but sounds like a bluegrass classic. That’s what drew us to it. Reminiscent of Larry Sparks, Jimmy Martin, or the Stanley Brothers, it just completed the Bluegrass Vibe on the record for the hard-core fans.”

Nicholson is backed by regular bandmates Caleb Smith on guitar, Tim Surrett on bass, Marc Pruett on banjo, and Buddy Melton on fiddle.

Have a listen…

Moxie and Mettle will be available on Friday, September 17, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

