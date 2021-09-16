Tonight I’m Heading South from Balsam Range

Skip to content
Tomorrow is release day for
, the new album from western North Carolina bluegrass heroes Moxie and Mettle Balsam Range, and Mountain Home Music is offering our readers a sneak peek at another track this morning. It’s a new song by an unknown writer called Tonight I’m Heading South, featuring mandolinist Darren Nicholson on lead vocal.
While them Balsams have been known to reach a little outside the bluegrass realm from time to time, this one is pure grass. And Darren says that’s exactly what attracted them to the song.
“
Tonight I’m Heading South is a brand new original song but sounds like a bluegrass classic. That’s what drew us to it. Reminiscent of Larry Sparks, Jimmy Martin, or the Stanley Brothers, it just completed the Bluegrass Vibe on the record for the hard-core fans.”
Nicholson is backed by regular bandmates Caleb Smith on guitar, Tim Surrett on bass, Marc Pruett on banjo, and Buddy Melton on fiddle.
Have a listen…
Moxie and Mettle will be available on Friday, September 17, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
