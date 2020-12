Tom T. Hall gets a new car for Christmas

Celebrated Nashville songwriter Tom T. Hall was surprised yesterday by his son, Dean, with a new car for Christmas.

Dean, who has run Tom T. Hall Enterprises since his dad retired, showed up at Fox Hollow with a new Chevrolet Equinox as a gift. Long time fans will remember that Tom T. had served as a spokesman for Chevy Trucks in the mid-1970s. So he is a Chevy man for life.

At age 84, Tom T. no longer drives himself, but he is sure to enjoy riding in his new car. Nice job, Dean!