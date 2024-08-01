Tom Paxton’s The Last Hobo from Chris Jones

Chris Jones is another of the artists who are honoring celebrated folksinger and songwriter Tom Paxton for Mountain Home Music’s Tom Paxton tribute album. Paxton has had a long and particularly productive career, adding dozens of new songs to the American folk music catalog.

For Jones’s contribution, we have The Last Hobo, a song that bemoans the loss of a lifestyle, and the concurrent disappearance of a singular mode of transportation.

He says that he especially likes this one as part of his own fascination with railroads.

“It was such an honor to get to participate in the Bluegrass Sings Paxton project as both studio band guitarist and as a vocalist on The Last Hobo. I was immediately drawn to this song, which struck me as a classic Tom Paxton story song of travel and love lost. It’s the kind of song that pretty much sings itself. Plus, I’ve just always wanted to sing a song that mentions Tucumcari, New Mexico.”

Also appearing one the track are Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, and Nelson Williams on bass.

Have a listen…

The Last Hobo is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.