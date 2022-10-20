Tom Nechville opens Banjos West in Sisters, Oregon

Tom Nechville, banjo innovator and founder, designer, and builder of the pioneering Nechville banjos, has found the perfect retirement activity since leaving the company in the hands of his trusted staff. He’s opened a banjo shop in Sisters, OR called Banjos West.

While the shop has an online component where people can purchase previously owned instruments from the comfort of their homes, Tom and his partner, Linda Leavitt, also welcome visitors to the shop in person to check out banjos in the Pacific Northwest. They will also be offering instructional events on site, as well as traveling to regional festivals, jams, and camps to carry the Nechville banner, and share their knowledge and passion for bluegrass and banjo music.

Linda has a background in teaching music, and will serve as the creative director at Banjos West. She been offering instruction in bluegrass singing and jamming workshops for some time, and is the on-site coordinator of the American Banjo Camp in Port Orchard, WA. In Portland she spent nearly 10 years as co-coordinator for Taborgrass, which taught adults to play bluegrass, and she has performing experience with Oregon bands Mountain Honey, the John Montgomery Band, and now with Tom in The Lois & Clark Expedition. On top of all that, Leavitt is on the Oregon Bluegrass Association board, and is the editor of the Oregon Bluegrass Express.

Tom, of course, has been a banjo player his whole adult life, which is what drove his devotion to find news way to imagine and build them. His Heli-Mount designs a great many advocates in the banjo world for the way it has simplified head tensioning and changing, while also removing dozens of parts from the complicated Mastertone-style pot assembly.

He says that production is humming again at the Nechville Musical Innovations shop in Bloomington, MN after the pandemic slowdown, and that they have seen increased demand since.

So if you are interested in banjos and bluegrass music in Oregon, Nechville Banjos West should be on your list of sites to visit.

More information is available online.