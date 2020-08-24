Tom Mindte to receive 2020 Washington Monument Award

The DC Bluegrass Union has announced Tom Mindte, owner and founder of Patuxent Music in Rockville, MD, as the 2020 recipient of their Washington Monument Award. This award is given annually to an individual in the DC metropolitan area, recognized for outstanding contributions to bluegrass music both regionally and nationally.

Both the label and the studio have recorded and produced dozens of albums of American roots music, including bluegrass, old time, blues, jazz, swing, dixieland, and traditional country. A special focus of Patuxent, and of its owner, has been the music of of burgeoning, young, up-and-coming artists which Mindte has consistently featured years before they become widely recognized in our community.

Despite the wide variety of musical styles he has covered, bluegrass has made up 200 of the 350 projects from Patuxent since the label was launched in 1984.

Tom’s own musical interests lie primarily in bluegrass as well, owing to his own fascination with the mandolin and the music of Bill Monroe. Long before starting the label, he frequented bluegrass festivals and shows in the Capitol region, and developed a fondness for popular performer Buzz Busby. Soon he was playing in Buzby’s band, and Mindte continues to work his mandolin magic whenever the opportunity arises amidst his busy schedule as chief engineer and label head.

The presentation of the Washington Monument Award will take place on Wednesday, August 26, during an online ceremony beginning at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). It will be streamed live on the DCBU Facebook page, including live music from The Wildmans, and testimonials from Danny Knicely, Nate Leath, and Randy Barrett.

Tom will receive the award from Katy Daley, its 2017 recipient, who says that while Mindte is rightly known for his championing of the music of young bluegrass and old time artists, he also has a passion for the veterans of the style.

“Tom has lived the history of bluegrass music in DC. He has recorded many of the greats of this region, including Frank Wakefield, Eddie Adcock, Darren Beachley, the Stoneman Sisters, and Danny Paisley.”

In addition to his work with the label, Mindte will be honored for his good humor and ongoing desire to see our music flourish.

Well deserved. Congratulations, Tom Mindte!