Tom Langdon Memorial Show at Lorraine’s Coffee House 

Posted on by Laura Ridge

David “Hambone” Hamlett, Brian Batten, Phil Wise, Clyde Mattocks, Pammy Davis Lassiter,
and Kevin Tompkins at Lorraine’s Coffee House (3/1/24) – photo © Laura Tate Ridge

Saturday night, March 1, I had the pleasure of attending the Dr. Tom Langdon Memorial Show at Lorraine’s Coffee House in Garner, NC. Tom was known not only as a fine reso-guitartist himself, he is also remembered as the late husband of Lorraine Jordan. Dobroists Clyde Mattocks, Pammy Davis Lassiter, David “Hambone” Hamlett, Brian Batten, and Kevin Tompkins all joined together to honor Dr. Tom Langdon with their beautiful dobros, being backed up by Phil Wise on guitar.

Doug Whitley of Highway 40 Bluegrass on Bluegrass Jamboree served as MC. Each musician chose a few songs and passed turns to each other to take a break in each song. The room was filled with love and peace and so much talent.

Susanna Langdon was there to embrace the camaraderie displayed in honor of her father. Lorraine’s Coffee House ran a live video feed on Facebook for those who could not attend.

Next weekend, Lorraine’s will be hosting a memorial tree garden event with the band Tom Langdon helped form, The Gentlemen of Bluegrass. If you would like to donate but cannot attend, you may do so here.

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

