Tom Gray’s 82nd birthday bash

The DC Bluegrass Union hosted a party over this past weekend to celebrate the birthdays of two capitol area bluegrass greats, Tom Gray and Carroll Swam, both of whom are turning 82 years of age. Tom’s 82nd was last week, and Carroll’s is upcoming in March.

Most bluegrass lovers know Tom from his many years with DC area groups like The Country Gentlemen and Seldom Scene, while Carroll has performed this past 40 years with Bluestone.

Jerome Stephens was on hand with his camera, and shared these photos from the party, where it seems a lovely time was had by all.