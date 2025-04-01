Tom Feller returns to bluegrass, with Tony Holt

We heard recently from Tom Feller, a bluegrass artist of many years, an Indiana native with a solid bluegrass pedigree. He grew up surrounded by the music, as his mom’s brothers were Aubrey and Jerry Holt, who with their uncle, Harley Gabbard, performed throughout the midwestern US and beyond as The Boys From Indiana. True bluegrass legends in the 1970s and ’80s, The Boys left an indelible impression on young Mr. Feller, and set him on the musical course that has defined his life.

On his own, Tom put in an apprenticeship working for artists like Larry Stephenson and Rhonda Vincent before starting his own band, Feller & Hill, with banjo player and tenor singer Chris Hill. After that group dissolved, he started working with his cousin, Tony Holt, son of Aubrey from The Boys From Indiana.

When COVID restrictions dealt a near death blow to the entire entertainment industry, Feller found himself out of a job, and out of the music business, but as we’ve probably all seen, sometimes it’s when you’re at your lowest that things turn around.

Tom is now working with a new agency located just outside of Cincinnati, OH, and alongside cousin Tony for a reprise of the Wildwood Valley Boys.

“About a year ago, I partnered with Jason Smith, who owns Midwest Artist Group, an agency he created a few years ago to manage and provide booking services, artist development, graphic design, photography, social media branding, and videography. Kind of a one stop shopping type of deal for artists and musicians.

Jason has over 20 years in the entertainment industry. He has worked behind the scenes with artists like Janet Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire, and numerous other national touring acts. He is new to the bluegrass scene, but brings his knowledge and years of experience and know-how to the table. Along with my 40 years in the bluegrass business, and country and gospel music experiences we opened Midwest Recording Studios, just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. Our goal is to help provide studio services for some of the artists in the Midwest Artist Group, as well as new artists and songwriters where we offer a place to work on and record their material and develop their sound.

The Wildwood Valley Boys, featuring Tony Holt, recently partnered with Midwest Artist Group as an artist, and we’ve been working hard to help rebrand them, after a long absence from releasing new music. 2014 was the last time the Wildwood Valley Boys released a full album (Hymns From Wildwood Valley).

We are happy to announce that A Few From The South is a full album that will release later in 2025, featuring a fresh sound and some new songs for the Wildwood Boys. There will be familiar harmonies that the group has become known for, along with Tony’s unmistakably smooth lead voice. Listeners will notice higher energy instrumentation and more polished production than ever, as this marks first release in 11 years, for the band.”

The reformed Wildwood Valley Boys includes Tony Holt on lead vocals and guitar, Tom Feller on mandolin and vocals, Wes Miller on banjo and vocals, and Keith Eckstein on bass.

A debut single, Miller’s Cave, is available now, written by Cowboy Jack Clement and originally recorded by Bobby Bare in 1963. Tony gives it a spot-on reading with his rich baritone voice, and Tom plays all the instruments.

It’s a good’n.

You can find Miller’s Cave from The Wildwood Valley Boys now from popular download and streaming services online.

Tom also teased some info about another new group he will be involved with, and all-star configuration of some note. We’ll be eager to hear more about all that.

Stay tuned.