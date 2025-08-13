Tom and Jerry video from Andy Leftwich

Attention all you lovers of contest fiddle style. This is a good’n!

Fiddler and mandolinist extraordinaire Andy Leftwich has reached back to his fiddlers convention days for this latest single, a Texas-sized version of the competition classic, Tom and Jerry. Many a fine fiddler has made their name on this quintessential contest tune, and Leftwich, who spent 15 years with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, takes us through a good many of the standard variations known to champion fiddlers.

More commonly known for recording his own original music, Andy says that it was a welcome treat digging up this number in the studio.

“This song brings back so many memories for me. I grew up competing in fiddle contests all around the southern region of the United States, where I met some of the best fiddlers of our day, and was introduced to the style of Texas fiddling. Tom and Jerry is an anthem, and you’ll hear it played in just about every fiddling contest and Texas Jam session there is. This arrangement is a development of those experiences and pays homage to my upbringing, reminding me of where I started.

It’s hard to describe the feeling you get when you play these tunes with those incredible passing chords along with the Texas swing feel. It’s just so much fun!”

It’s every bit as much fun to listen, especially in the hands of masters like Andy, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, and Byron House on bass.

The music video sets up as a jam session with a number of major and minor Nashville celebrities in attendance. See how many you recognize.

Tom and Jerry is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.