Toe The Line drops for Woody Platt

Woody Platt – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Compass Records has announced an October release for Far Away With You, Woody Platt’s first album since departing The Steep Canyon Rangers in 2022. Along with the announcement, they’ve released a new single, Toe The Line, which he sings with Tim O’Brien.

Woody co-founded the Steeps in 2000 while most the members were students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They recorded a pair of self-produced projects before being signed to Rebel Records in 2004, the same year that fiddle phenom Nicky Sanders came aboard. Their specialty was tasty original material performed in a contemporary bluegrass style, but their sound expanded to include more Americana influences, especially after pairing up with comedian and banjoist Steve Martin in 2009. Playing as his band on tour brought them before much larger audiences than bluegrass festivals afforded, and their popularity grew as a result.

Platt says that it became a bit much for him after many years of constant touring.

“I was ready for a break from the road, but not necessarily from music.”

Now earning his living in real estate, Woody still keeps one toe in the bluegrass, writing and recording with his favorite artists, performing when the occasion arises, and managing the Blue Ridge Music Camps in Brevard, NC.

He says that now thathe has enough music for a full project, and is excited to see it release on October 11, with a sound true to his western North Carolina raising.

“Naturally, on my first record, I returned to my roots for a straight-ahead bluegrass project.”

Toe The Line was written by Barrett Davis and Josh Carter, and features Woody on guitar and lead vocal, with Bennett Sullivan on low-tuned banjo, Casey Driessen on fiddle, Daren Shumaker on mandolin, and Barry Bales on bass.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

Toe The Line is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Far Away With You are likewise enabled.