Todd Taylor’s Amazing Grace video

Celebrated South Carolina banjo player Todd Taylor has released a single for his instrumental arrangement of the gospel classic Amazing Grace, as transcribed in his Hal Leonard book, Todd Taylor’s Gospel Banjo.

Since he was a preteen, Taylor has been performing all over the US, later developing a specialty of putting his fast picking rolls into rock music. He has also toured often with The Oak Ridge Boys, and has been featured on television since he was a young boy.

The single has been out about a month, but Todd tells us that things seemed to be conspiring to prevent him from getting this video shot. But he and his bass player, Mike Moody, finally got it done, and he has asked us to share it with our readers.

Taylor also explained why he chose this classic number for a video.

“The song Amazing Grace is dear to my heart because of its message that forgiveness and redemption are possible, regardless of sins committed, and that the soul can be delivered from despair through the mercy of God’s, ‘Amazing Grace.’ When I recorded my version of the song I also wanted to do a video that shows the beauty as well of what God has created, and I hope it blesses every one that watches the video and listens to the song. I have been through a lot of major battles in my life, having an incurable muscle disorder and many other things, and if it were not for God’s Amazing Grace I would not be here – no one would.

In closing I would like to say may God Bless you all.”

Check it out…

Todd’s arrangement of Amazing Grace is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Banjo pickers wanting to learn it the way Taylor picks it can get his Gospel Banjo book online as well.