Todd Taylor Old Rugged Cross video

John Lawless

South Carolina banjo picker Todd Taylor is having a very busy and productive winter. Last month he released a new single and video for his song, Taylor’s Ride, and already in the new year he has an instrumental take on the gospel classic, The Old Rugged Cross.

Taylor has cut the song in a southern gospel type arrangement, and recorded this track with support from Mike Moody, who plays bass, piano, and drums.

Have a listen to The Old Rugged Cross, starting with a brief message from Todd.

Todd is making the track a free giveaway, which can be downloaded here.

Radio programmers can get a copy of Taylor’s cut of The Old Rugged Cross via AirPlay Direct.

