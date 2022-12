Todd Taylor hospitalized with COVID

Popular South Carolina banjo player Todd Taylor, known for his unique style of rock ‘n’ roll banjo, has been hospitalized with COVID 19. He is said to be in stable condition, but his doctors are watching him closely as he has suffered from a mitochondrial muscle disease similar to muscular dystrophy for many years.

Taylor had been aggressively promoting his banjo-led recording of Chuck Berry’s Johnny Be Goode when he fell ill. The song has been charting in the Top Ten at Cashbox, and Todd was getting ready for a national tour.

While he is hopeful of being released soon, Todd asks for any prayers people might want to send up for his quick recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.

Get well soon, Todd!