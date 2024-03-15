Todd Taylor hospitalized again – asks for prayers

South Carolina banjo man Todd Taylor is back in the hospital, being treated for aggravation of his lifelong problems with asthma, which have dogged him since he was a child. Even as a youngster, when he first came to prominence as half of The Taylor Twins, Todd had faced a variety of health concerns that have carried over to adulthood.

We spoke to Taylor yesterday and he related that he was hospitalized for acute bacterial exacerbations of bronchitis and asthma, and he was having difficulty with his breathing on the phone. Fortunately the medical team had diagnosed the problem, and he is expected to be better soon. Todd had only recently been released from the hospital after having had a bad fall on his bus, where he hit his head on the pavement stumbling down the steps.

He especially asked that everyone offer prayers for his rapid recovery, and he thanked Bluegrass Today and our readers for keeping him in their prayers during his previous health crises. All of them are of greater immediate concern owing to the rare genetic muscle disease he suffers from, similar to muscular dystrophy.

These days, Taylor is still in demand playing his unique rock ‘n’ roll banjo style. He usually spends March doing events in his native South Carolina, which declared the second Tuesday in March as Todd Taylor Day throughout the state in perpetuity.

Get well soon, Todd!