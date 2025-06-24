Tobacco Road hits the scene in North Carolina

The term “Tobacco Road” has been synonymous for nearly 100 years with rural poverty, more or less the country equivalent of “Skid Row.” It seems to have come into use following the publication of a popular novel by that name, and a successful theatrical adaptation, both in the early 1930s.

But folks in North Carolina know it to mean the road the runs from Duke University in Durham to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, a distance of less than 15 miles, connecting rival college basketball schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference. More broadly, it refers to the four schools in the greater Raleigh triangle area who have been basketball rivals, also including North Carolina State and Wake Forest University.

So it’s no wonder how a group of friends in central North Carolina and Virginia chose it for the name of their new bluegrass group.

Tobacco Road, the band, features some very highly regarded musicians and singers, certainly well known in the southeastern US, and in the wider community as well.

They are anchored by the husband-and-wife singing duo of Bailey and Samantha Coe. He plays guitar while she fiddles, with Andy Lowe on banjo, Ron Inscore on mandolin, and Joe Hannabach on bass. All have been part of notable touring acts like Sideline, The Grass Cats, The Deer Creek Boys, Shannon Slaughter, and Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive.

Bailey offers the credit to his wife for the idea to put the band together.

“This all started with Samantha. One evening, when we were playing music at the house, she looked at me and said, ‘You know what would be cool? If we played in a band together. We play all the time at the house; why not actually do something with it?’

We had toyed with the idea for years, but never got around to starting something; we immediately knew who we wanted to ask to be in the band. I remember talking to Joe and Andy about it, and being so happy when I saw their excitement about starting this group. Joe reached out to Ron (they go way back), and with him on board, it all fell into place.

This group is fantastic and so much fun to play with. It’s also cool when some of your best friends (and spouse) are world-class, seasoned musicians. Though we are a new group, none of us are new to the bluegrass community, and each person brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to the band. We are excited to bring our style and flavor to the music.”

Andy shared that while they don’t hope to become a full-time touring group, it’s great fun to play quality music with good friends.

“It’s common to meet some really genuine people in this tiny bluegrass world of ours, but when they’re also this talented and enjoyable to pick with? It’s a no-brainer.

I have just as much fun hanging out with these guys and gal as I do making music with them! For me, it’s a blast to be able to occasionally get back onstage, and sharing a stage with this configuration is quite rewarding.”

The band created this brief video as an introduction to their sound…

…and invite everyone to visit them online, where they will post show dates, new music, and a way to contact them directly.

Can’t wait to hear more from Tobacco Road!