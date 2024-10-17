To Make A Long Heartache Short from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Billy Blue Records has a new single from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain going out to radio tomorrow, and we are delighted to premiere it for our readers here today.

It’s a song Carson wrote with Jerry and Eric Marshall called To Make A Long Heartache Short, a bluesy grasser about a man trying to outrun a broken heart that keeps torturing him for years.

Peters says that he’s pumped to let everyone hear some of the music for their upcoming record with Billy Blue.

“When I had the idea for this song, I immediately thought of Eric and Jerry, and I’m so happy that they are a part of this. I am so excited about not only this single, but the entire project we have in the works, and I can’t wait for the bluegrass world to hear it!”

With Carson on fiddle and lead vocals, support comes from Iron Mountain, i.e., Austin Tate on mandolin, Ben Marshall on guitar, Eric Marshall on bass, and James McDowell on banjo.

Listen to the track in this static art video.

To Make A Long Heartache Short will be available for download and streaming purchase in November, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct on October 18.