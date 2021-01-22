To Love Somebody video from Goodfellers

The boys at Goodfellers – my new favorite band name – are back today with a new single, and a video presentation. And like their previous efforts, it’s a grassed up version of a pop hit, this time from The Bee Gees and 1967.

But the magic of Goodfellers is that they turn what could be a corny remake of To Love Somebody into a piece or real art, transforming a classic ’60s cut into an entertaining acoustic arrangement.

I remember how powerfully the original Bee Gees track affected a 12 year old me when I first hear it on the radio, and ‘Fellers lead singer Teddy Barneycastle says that recalling those lyrics really hit him hard as well.

“I got a call today from a friend of mine who is a Texas writer. We share a mutual friend who was also an entertainer; he lost his mom today, which upset me and brought to mind the line. ‘You don’t know what it’s like, baby, you don’t know what it’s like, to love somebody, to love somebody, the way I love you.’ I think those are compelling lyrics; they really hit me today, tears and all. I thought, how powerful are the words to that song. Maybe I need to rethink what I’m doing. I want to affect people with our music, making them love more, hate less, laugh, think of others, and enjoy their lives. I want to make a difference!“

Barneycastle plays guitar as well, along with Ralph McGee on mandolin, Tim Hill on bass, Hersie McMillian on banjo, and Rex McGee on guitar. New banjo man Tommy Morse appears in the video.

Valerie Smith with Bell Buckle Records and Productions created the video, which she shot and edited.

To Love Somebody by Goodfellers is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can grab the track at AirPlay Direct.