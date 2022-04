Tis So Sweet To Trust in Jesus from Jacob Underwood

Plum River Records has a new single for Jacob Underwood from his upcoming all Gospel project, My Hope is in the Lord. It’s a timeless hymn, Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus, dating back to 1882.

Multi-instrumentalist Underwood plays as a member of Bluegrass Express but also has a solo recording career of his own. His prior album releases include a banjo record from 2015 and his brilliant 2020 release As Time Goes By, which featured Jacob’s bluegrass arrangements of classic numbers from the Great American Songbook.

For this single, Jacob is singing lead and playing guitar and mandolin supported by Tim Crouch on fiddle, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Matt Wallace on bass.

Have a listen…

Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus is available now from download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.