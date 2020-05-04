Tip you favorite artists online and win an Eastman guitar

The Eastman Guitar company has come up with a unique way to support artists who are out of work during the COVID-19 shutdown.

By now most of us have noticed the number of bluegrass, old time, and acoustic musicians who are offering live stream concerts online. Facebook Live seems to be the preferred platform, allowing performers to play and sing for their fans, while providing a link to PayPal or some other crowdfunding site to offer donations.

These may not earn big bucks for the artists, but they are not difficult or costly to put on, and people stuck at home really enjoy being able to see and hear live music from pickers they admire. Some have offered online workshops as well as mini-concerts, and everyone seems to like the atmosphere of almost being there, at least until festivals and shows return this summer.

Eastman is sponsoring a contest this week called Tip To Win, and if you can show that you made a donation during a live stream, purchased music directly from an artist, or made any monetary contribution to an musician, you can enter to win a new Eastman PCH1-OM guitar. This is a shaded top, orchestra model (OM) with a solid spruce top, laminated mahogany back and sides, and a 24.9″ scale length. The guitar is valued at $350 and would make a terrific second instrument for a serious player, or a fine first guitar for a student.

Entries can be placed online, and you will need to show proof of your online purchase or donation should you be selected to win.

So make those donations and give those tips when you see one of your faves offering a livestream show, save your digital receipt, and enter to win this new guitar.

Entries must be submitted by May 8 to be considered. A winner will be announced on May 11.