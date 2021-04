Time (Still On Your Side) video from Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu, the husband-and-wife bluegrass partnership of Daniel and Carolyn Routh, has released a third single and video from their upcoming album with Turnberry Records, Where You’ve Been.

This time it’s Time (Still On Your Side), written by Bobby Terry and Kevin Brandt, recorded with the current edition of the band. Daniel is on guitar, Carolyn on bass and lead vocal, with Austin Hefflefinger on banjo, and Justin Harrison on mandolin. Andrew Dowling provides reso-guitar on the track, and Daniel and Austin sing harmony.

Have a listen in this lyric video.

Pre-orders for Where You’ve Been are enabled now online, which include instant downloads of the three singles released to date. The single for Time (Still On Your Side) is also available wherever you stream or download music online.