Time – new single from Curtis Vestal

After more than four decades as a sideman, bluegrass electric bass player and vocalist Curtis Vestal has released his second original song in three months.

If you don’t recognize the first name, you certainly know the last. Curtis is younger brother to banjo legend Scott Vestal, and the two played together with a young Russell Moore on mandolin as members of Southern Connection in Texas for three years in the early 1980s, before Russell and Scott left to join Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver in ’85.

Time is both the name and the subject of Curtis’ new song. As he explains…

“It’s one I wrote one afternoon as I was sitting on the back porch, reflecting on a couple of memories from my childhood, and these words came to me. I had it penned in just a few minutes. I knew I wanted a blues type feel for the music, and that part took a little longer to come up with what I was looking for.

I’d spent a lot of time in Meridian, Oklahoma with my grandparents every summer, and would also spend time in Hennepin, OK at a great aunt’s ranch where they had several stock tanks that my brother and I would fish.

Anyway, that afternoon the clouds were rolling, the birds were singing and the song came alive from there. Time is about reflection and how life and time really flies by.”

Seth Taylor provides guitar and mandolin, big brother Scott handles the banjo, Jeff Partin is on reso-guitar, and Curtis plays bass and sings. Jason Owen adds a tenor vocal.

Check it out…

Time from Curtis Vestal is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.