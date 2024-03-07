Time – latest single from Drive Time

Central North Carolina’s, Drive Time, has released a new single, Time, an original composition penned by Samantha Coe, wife of guitarist Bailey Coe. Recorded at the East Tennessee State University bluegrass program’s studio, Troy Boone (Amanda Cook Band) and Sage Palser (Prairie Wildfire) served as audio engineers on the project.

The tune features the tuned-down hard-driving banjo picking of Tyler Jackson, who survived a brain aneurysm in 2020. Other highlights are Coe’s excellent lead singing, with the classic voice many fans will recognize from his time with Sideline, and smooth, warm harmony on the choruses.

“It’s our flagship song for our upcoming album. It offers a great message: we’re all moving to different stages in our life,” he shared.

“Time wears the body, but not the soul,” is a line from the chorus.

Coe stressed, “Everybody can relate. As time goes by, we are still who we are.”

The band consists of Austyn Howell and Coe on guitars, Jackson on banjo, the husband/wife team of Austin Koerner on mandolin and Katie Springer Koerner on fiddle, and Doug Young on bass.

This is Young’s first recording with Drive Time.

“It was exciting recording in a real studio. Gray Tuttle (DT’s former bassist) left some big shoes to fill,” Young shared.

Howell noted, “This is my personal favorite song that we’ve recorded. I thought about my grandpa and my dad. It makes you think of different people’s scenarios.”

Time is available now from popular download and streaming services online.