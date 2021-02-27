Time In And Out video from Aaron Bibelhauser and FY5

Skip to content
Louisville’s
Aaron Bibelhauser has a new single today, one that he wrote with Coloradan Mike Finders, recorded with Finders and his bandmates in FY5.
That’s a long distance for a songwriting session, but Aaron said it was a natural extension since he and Mike met at a songwriter’s event at World of Bluegrass a couple of years back. Since then, the two have become friends and writing partners, collaborating across the miles.
“
tells the story of young lovers, caught up in the cycle, balancing the reality of working hard and chasing dreams, while finding one another just in and out of reach along the road. I’m proud of the way this song shaped up, from its beginnings, sending voice memos back and forth writing it, to the memories created when we arranged and recorded the song together at the world class Swingfingers Recording Studio, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Time In And Out
Much love, and gratitude to my family on the front range: Mike Finders, Erin Youngberg, Rich Zimmerman, Ryan Drickey, and Aaron Youngberg.”
The video for today’s release finds Aaron and Mike reunited to sing
Time In And Out, mixed with studio footage and photos of Bibelhauser and FY5.
You can get the single of
Time In And Out wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.
