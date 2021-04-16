Tim White finishes The Easter Brothers mural in Mount Airy

Skip to content
Last month we shared the news that
Tim White, sign painter, radio host, and MC of PBS television series , was about to embark on another ambitious project. To wit, a large hand-painted mural of Song of the Mountains The Easter Brothers in their home town of Mount Airy, NC.
The Easters provided us with some of the best in bluegrass Gospel over a fifty year career, and while only James remains with us, the music of The Easter Brothers lives on.
White started on his project in Mount Airy earlier this month, and completed the 18 x 14 foot painting in nine working days. Finishing touches went up today, and Tim was kind enough to share a number of photos of the mural in progress.
Well done!
