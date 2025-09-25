Tim White completes Kody Norris Show mural in Mountain City

Kody Norris Show mural in Mountain City, TN – photo © Tim White

The larger-than-life mural of The Kody Norris Show on the side of the Food Country USA building in Mountain City, TN, which we reported on earlier this year, is now complete.

Designed and painted by Tennessee muralist Tim White, who we also know as a bluegrass artist, radio host, and as the presenter of the PBS bluegrass television program Song of the Mountains, filmed in Marion, VA. White has also painted notable murals for Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, TN, for Song of the Mountains in Marion, VA, and for The Easter Brothers in Mt Airy, NC.

Funds to cover the mural were contributed by fans and friends of Kody and his wife Mary Rachel.

Fans will want to consider a side trip down US Rt 421 to Mountain City in Johnson County, TN to have your picture taken in front of the mural. It’s located southeast of Bristol in east Tennessee.

Many thanks to Tim White for sharing these photos of the mural in various stages of development. You can more of his work online.

And many congratulations to The Kody Norris Show!