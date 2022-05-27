Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz sign with Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of bluegrass songwriting superstars Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz, to release an upcoming duo project, Lost Voices.

The two started writing together during the pandemic shutdowns in 2020, working via Zoom, and have now recorded an album of these songs together.

Thomm and Tim sound like a mutual admiration society when it comes to each other’s work. “I’m such an admirer of Tim’s writing, singing, and playing. Making a duo record with Tim was a logical step, and a dream come true for me,” notes Jutz.

Stafford says, “Thomm is a very intelligent, very musical writer, and we think the same way about a lot of things. He’s also a great guitarist and has a wonderful studio. It was all done there, and I really like the way it turned out. Recording was a breeze!”

A debut single, Take That Shot, will be released in the next week or two.

Can’t wait for this one.