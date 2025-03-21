Tim Shelton Syndicate takes a stab at country music

Tim Shelton has always been an artist willing to take risks. From his earlier days singing bluegrass gospel with NewFound Road in the early aughts, through their more secular recordings later in the decade, to his diversion into big band pop and Christmas classics, and back to the grass, he has always given his all to whatever he does.

Now with his Tim Shelton Syndicate, which also includes mandolinist Joe Booher and banjo/guitar man Jr. Williams from NewFound Road, and bass player Sam Lauderbaugh, he has been playing select bluegrass festivals again. But we learn this week that they are also looking to capture some attention in the country music market.

Shelton says that it’s an itch he’s been wanting to scratch, and now’s the time.

“I’ve wanted to record some country for a long time, and all of the guys in the band did as well, so we started it a couple of years ago I guess, and in between shows we finished recording. We’ve released two country singles, and will be releasing a couple of more soon, and have an album to release following that. It features new and original songs from Chris Stapleton and Barry Bales, Ronnie Bowman, and then Ronnie and I wrote one, plus a song that I wrote solo.

We recently signed with a new booking agency who has an eclectic roster, with country. So we are looking forward to playing country, and we will still play bluegrass in those shows, as well as any festivals or events that feature bluegrass.”

The new agency is Atomic Music Group, primarily based in Los Angeles, but with offices in Nashville, Austin, Portland, and Toronto. They represent an extremely diverse stable of artists, from The John Jorgensen Bluegrass Quartet to Frank Vignola and The Derailers, and everything in between.

Here’s a listen to one of their new singles, Bad Enough; definitely a stretch from bluegrass, but with Tim’s distinctive voice out front.

Bad Enough and the Syndicate’s other releases, can be found at popular download and streaming services online.

Good luck in country, Tim, but don’t forget all your bluegrass buddies along the way!