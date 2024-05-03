Tim Raybon asks us to remember with Arlington

Tim Raybon is getting a head start on Memorial Day this year, treating May as Memorial Month, with a timely remake of a Trace Adkins album cut in tribute to our fallen service members.

Pinecastle Records won’t release the single for Arlington until May 20, but Tim asked us if we would highlight the track right away, as he feels very strongly about its message. Written by Dave Turnbull and Jeremy Spillman, the song is told from the standpoint of a soldier buried in Arlington National Cemetery, pondering how he came to end up there.

For Raybon, the song carries a message that he encourages that we all take to heart.

“May we NEVER forget the road to our freedom has been paved by the brave soldiers who gave their life for us. Many are buried all over this world, and many more, in the most sacred resting place in America, Arlington. Our fight now and forevermore, is to ensure they have not died in vain!”

Tim is supported on the track by Austin Brown on guitar and bass, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Rob Ickes on reso-guitar.

Have a listen, and if you have lost a loved one to war, grab a tissue.

Arlington will be available from popular download and streaming services on May 20. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.