Tim O’Brien previews Covenant School shooting song for Nashville TV

Yesterday, March 27, was the two-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, when an armed intruder shot their way into the school, and killed three students and three adults. The massacre reignited debates about how to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of disturbed individuals, and partisan types retreated to their comfortable positions. None of which served the families of the victims, of course, nor the damaged school community as they faced such unimaginable loss.

Earlier this week, as they were marking this uncomfortable anniversary News Channel 5 in Nashville visited Tim O’Brien and his wife, Jan Fabricius, at their home, where they previewed a song that will be included on their next album, Paper Flowers, about the shooting and its aftermath. Titled simply Covenant, the song imagines the tragedy through the eyes of the parents of one of the slain students.

The two live not far from the school, and recount their emotions as the news hit on March 27, 2023 with News Channel 5 correspondent Forrest Sanders. They then talk about how the songwriting process led them to memorialize the day, and the lives lost, in song, before singing Covenant for the film crew.

There was no plan to release Covenant as a single, or make it available until the new album hits on June 6, but in light of the television segment, they decided to put it online so that people could hear the full song. If you are deeply affected by something like this, grab a tissue before you listen.

Thanks to Tim and Jan for sharing this track during this difficult time for many in Nashville.