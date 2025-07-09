Tim Moon celebrates 40 years teaching bluegrass at Evans Music

Richard Evans and Tim Moon celebrate Tim’s 40 years with Evans Music Center

Evans Music Center in Asheboro, NC hosted a 40 year celebration for longtime employee, Tim Moon, in the South Fayetteville Street store on Saturday, June 21. From 1:00-4:00 p.m., approximately 50 guests stopped by to congratulate the music instructor on this milestone marker.

Moon has racked up some impressive numbers over the last four decades. In 40 years, he has taught over 10,000 students, ranging in age from four to 92. He has given lessons in 12 different stringed instrument categories: mandolin, banjo, fiddle, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, upright bass, electric bass, dobro, lap steel, autoharp, dulcimer, and ukulele. He has also taught voice lessons, specializing in harmony.

“I started at 17,” the 50-something music instructor stated. “My mom went with me, and Richard Evans hired me that day to start work. I’ve been there ever since.”

Raised in the Erect community of rural Randolph County, Moon was drawn to music at an early age.

“I grew up in music. It had a huge impact on me. My grandfather, WC Kiser, played in a bluegrass band. My mom played piano. My dad played guitar and mandolin. He showed me how to play Wildwood Flower on the guitar and Bury Me Beneath the Willow on the mandolin.”

Eager to learn more, Moon started music lessons with his grandpa. The family patriarch worked with him on the guitar and mandolin, but when his grandson wanted to learn the banjo, outside help was recruited.

“Grandpa took me to see Harold Chriscoe [the late Seagrove banjo picker and instrument luthier]. He taught me the three-finger roll on the banjo. Then Everett Moffitt showed me how to play the bass fiddle.”

In his mid-teens, Moon formed a band, Back Creek Bluegrass, with other area musicians that included one of his high school instructors, the late Allen Ridge, who picked the banjo. The band also included Allen’s dad, Bill, on bass; Jeff Hayes on guitar; and the late Alan Perdue on fiddle. Moon picked mandolin to round out the ensemble.

“For our age, we were pretty good,” Moon recalled. “Alan [Perdue] and I won the talent show at Southwestern Randolph [High School].”

Chriscoe gave the aspiring musician some sage advice.

“He said, ‘If you forget half of what you know, you’ll be tough.’ At first, I didn’t understand what he meant. He explained, ‘If you play a song and folks don’t recognize it after the first ten notes, that’s not good. Play to your audience. They want to recognize the song.’ “

Moon took those words to heart.

“I’ve learned if all else fails, play the melody. Keep it simple. It works every time.”

As Moon embarked on a teaching career, he was offered professional positions in traveling bands, but opted out.

“Gena Britt [Grammy nominated banjoist from Star] contacted me with offers to play as a road musician. I was grateful, but just knew in my heart that teaching was for me.”

Moon had amazing experiences and doors kept opening.

“I got to play Bill Monroe’s mandolin. I played mandolin some with Alison Krauss. Doyle Lawson asked me to audition for a position in his band. Lonesome River Band wanted me to play mandolin with them.”

Each time the accomplished multi-instrumentalist chose teaching and staying home rather than hitting the road playing music.

His longtime employer, Richard Evans, owner of Evans Music Center, elaborated on his association with Moon.

“There’s a lot to say. We’ve been together for 40 years. Tim graduated on June 4, 1985 and started working here on the following day, June 5. First, he was working in the store and teaching. As time passed, his talents were so well-recognized that he converted completely to teaching. So we had a get-together celebrating his 40th year of string instruction with us.

It was really a nice, nice celebration. His mom and dad were here, and somewhere near 50 other folks came. We had treats and games celebrating his day. He has been since day one an exceptional individual, even as a young person starting with us, which astounded me. Folks that were in their senior years would come and ask for him or his advice. I was always amazed by that. As years go on, he is now in his 50s and still people of all ages come to look to him for advice.

He teaches anything here in the store with strings. Part of one of the fun things we had was telling how many students has he had over the past 40 years. Another was how many of his students have gone on to play on the Grand Ole Opry. I believe the correct answer to that is nine. He’s had an outstanding teaching ability.”

Trent Callicutt, who has performed on the Opry multiple times with Dailey & Vincent, praised his former instructor.

“I began taking lessons from Tim at age 12. A great player is hard to find, and a great teacher is hard to find. Finding a great player who is a great teacher is a rarity. He possesses both those traits. Tim is definitely that person.”

Evans is happy that Moon is passing on the music instruction gene.

“It turns out, his son, Nolan, who is a teen, is a full-fledged teacher, also. He has really picked up his dad’s gift for playing the stringed instruments, and learned some things beyond that including piano and drums, which is really not Tim’s forte.

We’ve had a wonderful experience together, and hope to be together for many more years. It’s rather like family. As time goes on, you feel like it’s not just an employee working with you, it’s your family. We have always looked out for each other and given each other advice.

One thing about Tim that has always amazed me is that his spirit is so high. He’ll come in in the morning like he’s had a totally fine night’s sleep and couldn’t be more up and ready for the day. Then by the time he leaves at 5:00 or 5:30, he leaves with that same spirit. He has done that always since day one. That’s part of what makes him an outstanding individual.

It is a joy for me to work with him and to know him. I wish him the very best for him and his family in the future.”

Moon reflected on his career choices.

“Ricky Skaggs once told me, ‘You have to sell out for a while. Music is your life.’

I thought I don’t think I could totally do that. Teaching is where I need to be.”

Moon is a happy man, content in what he does, and pleased to see the next generation of music masters in the making.

Once in Chriscoe’s little instrument workshop, he encountered a professional musician enlisting the aid of the Seagrove luthier. During their meeting, Moon sat down and played some music with the individual who made his living performing on the road.

Moon recalled…

“After hearing me play, the professional picker said, ‘You could have done anything you wanted.’ Harold just nodded and said, ‘He did.’ “

Tim Moon is happy with his career path.

“Looking back, I’m glad I didn’t choose life on the road. God has sent me some wonderful folks to teach.”

Interested in lessons? Contact Evans Music Center on Facebook or by phone (336-629-4666), or call Tim Moon (336-625-7937).