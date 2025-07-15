Tim Goins passes

Timothy Goins, a bluegrass multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, died unexpectedly on the morning of July 10. He was 61 years of age.

A native of western North Carolina, Tim was living in Virginia when he passed. He had learned to play taking lessons from the Easter Brothers, who hired him to work for them as soon as he graduated from high school. Goins loved to play and practice so much that, while he was in school, he would get his sisters to do his homework so he could pick.

He had worked with a number of other prominent bluegrass acts, including James King, Kevin Prater, The Forbes Family, and Jerry Butler, on either banjo or reso-guitar.

His song, One Step, Two Step, recorded by Brandon Rickman, was popular on bluegrass radio in 2018 and even made it to a #1 chart position.

Melvin Goins had told Tim that they were probably related somewhere down the line, but he didn’t have any proof of that.

A simple man, Tim found his passion in his family, and was a friend to everyone he met. Known for his sharp wit, he will be long remembered by his music friends for his legendary jokes and pranks. Outside of music, woodworking was a special hobby, particularly chainsaw carving.

Tim was laid to rest on July 14 in a graveside service at the Vass Cemetery in Hillsville, VA. Condolences can be shared online.

R.I.P., Tim Goins.