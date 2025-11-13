Tim Ellis passes

Tim Ellis on banjo with Jeff Tuttle on mandolin and Don White on guitar in the mid-1970s

Michigan banjo player Tim Ellis died on November 10, following a series of debilitating kidney and heart issues. He was 67 years of age, and passed with his devoted family at his side.

Tim started out on banjo at age 12, and as his family likes to say, he never put it down. Just two years later he was in Nashville, appearing on WSM’s Midnight Jamboree, recorded live at Ernest Tubb’s Record Shop, as the winner of the Bozo Big Top Show banjo contest in Flint, Michigan.

Throughout his teen years, young Tim was taken to festivals and contests all over the midwest by his father.

Once he finished high school, Ellis was recruited to join Jim & Jesse & The Virginia Boys, and toured with them from 1977 to 1983.

Though he chose a career with the city of Monroe, MI Forestry Department, he continued to play bluegrass when he could, with past associations with Lawrence Lane, The Hensleys, Flatland Grass, Eddie Boggs, Mac Wiseman, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Bob White & the Candy Mountain Express, Wendy Smith & The Blue Velvet, Freddie Harris, Joe Smith, Mitch Manns, and Brian & Lisa Paige.

Kidney problems troubled Ellis for some time, though transplants in 1998 gave him his life back for another 27 years.

In 2018 he was honored to be inducted into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame.

Tim left behind a great many friends and his beloved family, who will recall him as a gentle soul, and a fun-loving person.

Bryan Paige with Paige Capos was well acquainted with Tim, and remembers him quite fondly.

“With heavy hearts, we’d like to honor the life and legacy of Tim Ellis.

Tim was a true friend, a gentle and humble soul who always had a smirk on his face and a silly song to sing. He was incredibly talented and always encouraging to everyone he played with.

Despite his health battles, Tim never complained and maintained the best attitude day after day. We feel so blessed to have shared so many memories with Tim, Roxanne, and their family. Words cannot express how much we will miss him.

Our hearts are heavy with this loss, but we find comfort in knowing he is now experiencing the joy of heaven. Please keep Roxanne and the rest of the family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Tim recorded an album of banjo music while with the McReynolds called Banjo Serenade, supported by Jim and Jesse on guitar and mandolin respectively, Joe Meadows on fiddle, and Keith McReynolds on bass. The record is long out of print, but preserved on YouTube.

The Ellis family will be setting up a Tim Ellis Banjo Scholarship in his honor and memory. Details about how to contribute will be shared in the near future.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 17 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Merkle Funeral Service in Monroe, MI. A Celebration of Life will take place following the Tuesday visitation at 11:00 a.m.

R.I.P., Tim Ellis.