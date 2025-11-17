Tim Ellis Memorial Banjo Scholarship established

The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association is pleased to announce the establishment of the Tim Ellis Memorial Banjo Scholarship in partnership with the Ellis family. Tim’s daughter expressed the desire and need for this scholarship far better than I could. Her letter to the Association is below.

“I am writing to formally express my desire to establish the Tim Ellis Memorial Scholarship, a fund created in honor of my father, Timothy “Tim” Ellis, a gifted banjo player, beloved mentor, and lifelong contributor to the bluegrass community.

This scholarship exists to remove financial barriers for young musicians, inspire meaningful musical growth, and continue celebrating the banjo tradition Tim cherished so deeply. While open to applicants from across the United States, special preference will be given to students from Michigan and Ohio, regions where Tim’s musical journey began and where he poured so much of his heart.

This scholarship will support young banjo players with a focus on bluegrass music.

Funds may be used to help cover:

private lessons

educational materials and books

instrument rental or maintenance

tuition for workshops, music camps, or similar educational opportunities

Young bluegrass musicians age 21 and under, at all levels of learning, from beginner to advanced, are encouraged to apply. All applicants should demonstrate a genuine love of bluegrass music, a clear desire to grow in their musicianship, and a connection to the values Tim believed in: humility, curiosity and joy in the music.

Anastasia Ortiz (Ellis)”

SMBMA is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN 37-1765193, and donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

If you wish to donate to the scholarship fund, make checks payable to the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association (SMBMA), note ELLIS in the memo line, and mail to:

Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association, c/o Marcia Bailey

15350 Peacock Rd.

Haslett MI 48840

You can also donate using the PayPal Giving Fund, or donate on the SEMBA web site.

The Ellis family and the Association thank you for supporting this effort.