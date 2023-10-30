Tim Ellis’ 65th Birthday Celebration

Posted on by Bill Warren

Tim Ellis and his wife, Roxanne, celebrate his 65th birthday – photo © Bill Warren

Southeast Michigan has been blessed with a number of musicians that made “the big time.” 

Tim Ellis is one of those who had the opportunity of traveling the world with Jim & Jesse McReynolds. Tim was the banjo player for the band from 1977 through 1983.

Family, friends, neighbors, and fellow bluegrassers gathered to celebrate Tim’s 65th birthday this weekend. His family – wife Roxanne, daughter Anastasia, and son Preston – hosted the gathering.

Gatherings that include bluegrassers all have two things in common – food and music.

Nobody left the party hungry. Anastasia said that there was enough food to feed the whole town of Monroe!

The music was kicked off by youngsters Ryker and Dante Flores. Ryker is nine and quickly learning on the mandolin. Dante just turned 12 and has a special talent on banjo. He just returned from participating in the Kids on Bluegrass program at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass.

Bryan and Lisa Paige joined them to keep the music rolling. Tim joined them and played a few tunes. Roxanne joined Tim to sing harmony on the Jim & Jesse gem, I’ll Never Love Anybody But You.

Everyone sang a heartfelt Happy Birthday to a smiling Tim.

We all wish Tim a Happy Birthday and many more!

Support your local music venues.

Music at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis with his wife, Roxanne, daughter Anastasia, and son Preston at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis with his wife, Roxanne, daughter Anastasia, and son Preston at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis and his wife, Roxanne, celebrate his 65th birthday - photo © Bill Warren
Roxanne and Tim Ellis at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Music at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis plays at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Marv Webb on mandolin at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Ryker and Dante Flores with Bryan and Lisa Paige at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Ryker and Dante Flores at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Pam Warren, Wendy Smith, Marv Webb, Tom Arbore, Cindi Decker, Darrell Wagner, and Nathan Nisley at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Preston Ellis, the Ol' Hippie Jerry Eicher at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Wendy Smith with Bryan and Lisa Paige at Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis with Ryker, Dante, and Tina Flores at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis with his Roxanne and daughter Anastasia at his 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim and Roxanne Elis harmonize at Tim's 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis' 65th birthday party - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today