Tim Ellis’ 65th Birthday Celebration

Tim Ellis and his wife, Roxanne, celebrate his 65th birthday – photo © Bill Warren

Southeast Michigan has been blessed with a number of musicians that made “the big time.”

Tim Ellis is one of those who had the opportunity of traveling the world with Jim & Jesse McReynolds. Tim was the banjo player for the band from 1977 through 1983.

Family, friends, neighbors, and fellow bluegrassers gathered to celebrate Tim’s 65th birthday this weekend. His family – wife Roxanne, daughter Anastasia, and son Preston – hosted the gathering.

Gatherings that include bluegrassers all have two things in common – food and music.

Nobody left the party hungry. Anastasia said that there was enough food to feed the whole town of Monroe!

The music was kicked off by youngsters Ryker and Dante Flores. Ryker is nine and quickly learning on the mandolin. Dante just turned 12 and has a special talent on banjo. He just returned from participating in the Kids on Bluegrass program at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass.

Bryan and Lisa Paige joined them to keep the music rolling. Tim joined them and played a few tunes. Roxanne joined Tim to sing harmony on the Jim & Jesse gem, I’ll Never Love Anybody But You.

Everyone sang a heartfelt Happy Birthday to a smiling Tim.

We all wish Tim a Happy Birthday and many more!

