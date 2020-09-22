Till The River Starts To Rise from Eddie Sanders

Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for bluegrass singer/songwriter Eddie Sanders, Till The River Starts To Rise, which officially drops this Friday.

Sanders is like many bluegrass artists, getting an early start in the music through family connections, playing extensively in his youth, and then working outside the business for a while before being drawn back in. Eddie’s dad, Freddie Sanders, ran the Sanders Family Bluegrass Festival for 31 years in McAlester, OK. As a boy, young Sanders was exposed to the best of contemporary bluegrass, leading to him joining the Signal Mountain band when he finished school. Freddie played reso-guitar with the band at the beginning of its tenure.

Over the years, Signal Mountain included a good many future bluegrass luminaries, like Shawn Camp from Earls of Leicester, top Nashville session players Tim and Dennis Crouch, and Billy Joe Foster, who played with Bill Monroe, Country Gazette, and Ricky Skaggs. Once the band was no more, Eddie continued to write with Camp and other Music City songsmiths, Ronnie Bowman among them, until Adam Engelhardt and Glen Duncan with EMG convinced him it was time to record again.

Till The River Starts To Rise is a hard driving bluegrass number which Sanders said came to him behind the wheel.

“Till The River Starts To Rise was inspired by actually driving down the road and suddenly running into a major rain storm. It speaks of a heartbreak so bad that tears come down like pouring rain. Cry, Cry, Cry…. Till The River Starts To Rise.”

He is supported here by an all star band. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Cody Kilby on guitar, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower provides harmony vocals.

Here’s a taste…

Radio programmers can get an advance copy of Till The River Starts To Rise now from AirPlay Direct. Consumers will find it on September 25 wherever they stream or download music online.