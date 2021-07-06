‘Till The End of the Road from Starlett & Big John

Skip to content
Turnberry Records has released another single from their upcoming album for Starlett & Big John, expected in September. ‘Till The End Of The World,
This new track is a play on the album name, one called
‘, about a long term love that lasts forever. The lyrics express it quite clearly… “I’m along for the ride, ’till the end of the road.” Till The End Of The Road
Starlett and Big John are the stage names for this Virginia duo, in real life Starlett Boswell Austin and Big John Talley. Both have many years in bluegrass prior to forming their new venture, supported by a cast of top pickers in the region. On this single, John is on guitar and Starlett on bass, with David Carroll on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, and Ron Stewart on fiddle.
Talley says that it touches on how lucky we are if we find that lasting love.
“‘
Till The End Of The Road is a true to life song about being lost on the road of life and love, only to find the person that really defines both and inspires you to commit.”
Here’s a taste.
‘Till The End Of The Road by Starlett & Big John is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Pre-orders for the full album, which will be available on September 3,
can also be placed online.
