Til You Come Home from Billy Gilman

Pinecastle Records has a new single this week for former child star Billy Gilman, who has returned to the bluegrass music he grew up hearing through his grandparents in Rhode Island.

Only nine years old when Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel discovered the young Gilman – and helped him land a contract with Epic Records in Nashville – Billy went on to score country hits and Grammy awards over the next few years. He made a comeback of sorts on The Voice in 2016, and when he was ready to record again, it was bluegrass with an acoustic country twist that was his choice.

The new single is a song Billy put together with regulars co-writers Dan Murph and Philip Douglas, Til You Come Home, which he says is meant to offer a mirror image of the ‘lonesome longing for home’ songs that fill the catalog.

“So many songs have been written from the perspective of the person who is away from home for whatever reason – like driving an 18-wheeler for weeks at a time and longing to get back. But we wanted to do the opposite – to show the struggle of the one who is left behind in the boredom and routine of being alone in the house when a loved one is gone. It’s funny the things people think to do to try and make the time go faster!”

Recorded in Nashville with Music City superpickers, the track features Gilman on guitar and vocal, with John Mailander on fiddle, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Jake Stargel on guitar, Gabe Hirshfeld on banjo, and Vickie Vaughn on bass. Martha Christian added harmony vocals.

It has a quirky rhythm to the chorus that may remind longtime fans of some of Billy’s earlier hits. Have a listen…

Til You Come Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The song will also be included on Gilman’s Roller Coaster album, expected early next year from Pinecastle.