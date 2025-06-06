Tijmen Veelenturf launches Bluegrass Zomercamp in The Netherlands

Dutch bluegrass fiddler Tijmen Veelenturf is launching a new instructional camp this summer in The Netherlands. Billed as Bluegrass Zomercamp, it will be held August 29-31 at Camping De Oude Boomgaard near the city of Oudewater in the Utrecht province.

On hand will be experienced instructors for guitar (Bertolf Lentink), mandolin (Kylie Kay Anderson), banjo (Paul van Vlodrop), and fiddle (Tijmen Veelenturf).

All instruction will take place at the campground, and the registration fee of €400 includes camping fees (tent, car, or camper van), three daily meals, workshops and jamming, faculty concert, and break out jams. The site is a 19th century farm and orchard in Snelrewaard, near Woerden, in a lovely rural setting.

The faculty will also be offering a Band Lab class, where more experienced students will have the opportunity to work as a group on a number of bluegrass standards, receiving coaching on how to make the band sound better through your approach to the song on your instrument.

In addition to building skills, the Zomercamp is intended to also help build the bluegrass community in The Netherlands, where the music is not as common as in other parts of Europe.

Full details, including an online registration form, can be found on the Bluegrass Zomercamp web site.