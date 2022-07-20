Thursday photos from the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

The legendary Grey Fox flying pig launches the 2022 festival, before it blew away – photo © Tara Linhardt

As usual, Tara Linhardt was on hand for the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, capturing images both on stage and off.

This first batch from Thursday focuses on the Creekside Stage and the Dance tent.

  • Starting out with the famous campground flying pig...before it blew away Thursday afternoon at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The crew making the tables for the internet cafe pre-festival at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Bad Oats at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tara Linhardt MCing the Catskill Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sound crew readying the main stage pre-festival at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sean McComiskey of Charm City Junction at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scythian at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ron Thomason at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Robin and Linda Williams warming up backstage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Robin and Linda Williams on High Meadow Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • John Ragusa with Alison Brown at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Eric Gibson at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hannah West of Alison Brown Quintet at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hannah and Garry West of Alison Brown Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Graham Northrop of The Bad Oats at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gibson Brothers Band on Creekside Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fan with painted face and hulahoop enjoying the Creekside stage shows at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ethan Dean of Scythian at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Chris Keenan stage manager (far left) and Alex Hutchinson (sound engineer) keeping everything running smoothly behind the scenes at the Catskill Stage at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Charm City Junction on High Meadow (notice the Brad doll in front) at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Charm City Junction at Catskill (Dance) tent at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brothers Danylo and Alex Fedoryka of Scythian at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brad Kolodner with Charm City Junction at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeremy Sicily with Beg, Steal, or Borrow Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison Brown at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison Brown Band at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alex Fedoryka of Scythian at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison Brown band with her daughter Hannah West at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hannah West at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison Brown band with her daughter Hannah West at the 2022 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

