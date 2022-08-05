Thursday photos from Pickin’ in Parsons ’22

A fan captures Greg Cahill’s playing on his phone at Pickin’ in Parsons, 2022 – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens spent yesterday at Pickin’ in Parsons in Parsons, WV, and sent this gallery of images from the stage show, backstage activities, and people in the campground.

We’ll have more from Parsons next week.

  • Tim Stafford backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Pluck It booth at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Don Rigsby signing for fans at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Snapping Sparks at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Larry Sparks and Tim Stafford share a laugh backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Michael Prewitt backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Greg Cahill and Duane Sparks backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Steve Day backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Shayne Bartley with Fast Track at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tim Stafford backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Shawn Lane with Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Shawn Lane with Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Elmer Burchett with Don Rigsby at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Don Rigsby at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Don Rigsby at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Shawn Lane with Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gary Hultman with Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tim Stafford and Wayne Taylor with Blue Highway at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Greg Blake with Special Consensus at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mike Feagan warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • John Rigsby warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Larry Sparks backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kaleb McNemar backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Elmer Burchett warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Michael Allian backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Greg Blake primping backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Duane Sparks with Fast Track warming up backstage at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Selfie time at Pickin' in Parsons, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
