Charlie Lowman in the Marriott Hotel lobby (9/26/24) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

IBMA Bluegrass Photographer of the Year for 2024, Jeromie Stephens, spent much of Thursday prowling the Raleigh Convention Center, during World of Bluegrass, and in the adjacent Marriott Hotel and the Martin Marietta Center during the evening.

Here’s a sampling of what he saw.