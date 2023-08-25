Thursday at the Brown County Bluegrass Festival

Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

After some late night/early morning storminess Thursday turned sunny, hot, and humid at the 2023 Brown County Bluegrass Festival. Every band went on stage damp and came off wringing wet!

Terri Grannis is wearing more than one hat this weekend. She is the publicist for both the Edgar Loudermilk Band and the festival, plus she is handling the MC duties. Elijah Doty is handling the sound this weekend, who is most often seen running sound for Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Photographer Laci Mack is on site this weekend doing double duty. She also has set up a Pluck It merchandise booth.

The Peach Mountain Boys opened the stage show. They have become one of the mainstays at Brown County.

Pinnacle Ridge were back playing after entertaining during the fish fry, another regular at the festival.

Festival promoter and host Edgar Loudermilk brought his band up for their first set of the weekend. Their new single, My Picasso, was just released by Pinecastle Records. Song co-writer Jerry Eicher is in attendance doing his Songs from the RV broadcast.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are performing two days with her first set Thursday afternoon. She continues to be the hardest working musician on the circuit, and is excited to be welcoming a granddaughter early next year.

The Lonesome River Band closed out the show as only they can. The band is in its 41st year. Sammy Shelor has been with the band for over 30 of those years. The band played for over 90 minutes with barely a breath between songs! That says volumes in the heat and humidity!

Friday brings Michigan bands Next Paige and Harbourtown to the stage along with Rhonda and Edgar.

Saturday gives us Ohio’s New Outlook, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper.

Join us for some of the best music bluegrass has to offer.

Support your local music venues.