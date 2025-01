Shamanov Sisters jamming at SPBGMA ’25 – photo © Roger Black

Roger Black shared this gallery of photos from opening day at the 2025 SPBGMA Fest in Nashville, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the organization founded by Chuck Stearman in 1975. While this Nashville weekend is technically the 41st National Convention & Band Championship and Bluegrass Music Awards, it is 50 for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.

Happy anniversary, SPBGMA!