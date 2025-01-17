Thursday at the 2025 YeeHaw Music Fest

Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 YeeHaw Music Fest (1/16/25) – photo © Bill Warren

Evans Media Source’s second festival of the year has kicked off in fine style. YeeHaw Music Fest is held at the Okeechobee Agri-center in Okeechobee, Florida. Ernie and Debi Evans took this show over a number of years ago and has kept it growing. The venue is covered and makes for a good watching and listening room.

Sherry Boyd is the MC that always keeps a show running smoothly.

Siblings Lucy and Luke Lindbloom handle the sound very well.

Florida band, Remedy Tree, opened the show. They are Mountain Fever Records newest band. Their first single, Beyond What I Can See, debuted on Sirius radio this past Wednesday. All four members of the band can sing both lead and harmony, giving good variety to their show. Band leader, Gabriel Acevedo, also plays fiddle doing some old time music. This is a band to see.

Larry Stephenson brought his band to YeeHaw for the first time in several years. He is starting his 36th year leading his band. He put on a great show despite being a little “under the weather.” Sherry educated us on where the term “under the weather” came from. When sailors would fall ill they would go below deck – thus – under the weather! Thanks Sherry! 😊

Deeper Shade of Blue has become a staple at EMS festivals. Frank Poindexter played his final show with the band at the Jekyll festival earlier this month. They are currently playing as a four piece band. Bass player, Scott Burgess, said that you just can’t quickly replace someone like Frank. Milom Williams was unable to make the trip, so Jesse Smathers filled in on mandolin. Jesse is the guitar player and lead singer with the Lonesome River Band.

The Lonesome River Band is starting its 43rd year. Sammy Shelor has been in the band for 34 of those years. He said it was 9 degrees when he left Virginia. He had to sweet talk his bus, “Bonnie Brown,” into starting!

There are two big days of music left. Join us to see the likes of Rhonda Vincent, David Frizzell, Mo Pitney, The Malpass Brothers, and several popular Florida bands.

Support your local music venues.