Thursday at the 2025 Marshall Bluegrass Festival

The Tyler Gitchel Band play for dancers at the 2025 Marshall Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The stage show for the 28th Marshall Bluegrass Festival was kicked off by host band Harbourtown. Band leader and festival promoter, Jeremie Cole, has assembled a group of friends who are very recognizable in the bluegrass world. Dana Cupp was Bill Monroe’s last banjo player; he also played banjo as part of the Rocky Top X-Press. Jennifer Strickland Zapolnik is a well-known songwriter. Rhonda Vincent recorded her song Missouri Moon. Isaac Smith toured with Marty Raybon.

Dale Perry is pulling double duty, running sound along with performing with Fast Track, a group of well-seasoned musicians. They bring a high standard to any stage.

Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers is a Stanley tradition band, founded by Larry’s Dad, Ed Efaw, in 1962. Chris Wilcox is the 4th generation of the Efaw family to be in the band.

Riley Gilbreath is an up-and-coming bluegrass star. He formed Lone Star Blue in 2021. This is a hard-driving band based in Texas. See them if they are in your area.

Edgar Loudermilk is performing for two days. He is a favorite at every show. He also is a festival promoter whose next event is the Brown County Festival in Georgetown, Ohio next month.

The Tyler Gitchel Band is a new country band. Tyler is a youngster from west Michigan who has a long family history of musicians. They closed out the day’s show with a rousing set of country music for the crowd to dance to.

Two big days of music remain with bands like Caleb Daugherty, Ottawa County, Lorraine Jordan, Kevin Prater, Edgar Loudermilk, Uniontown, Fast Track, Riley Gilbreath, Junior Sisk, and the Marshall Bluegrass All-Star Band featuring Bo Isaac.

Head for the Calhoun County Fairgrounds for a rollicking good time.

