Thursday at the 2024 Palatka Bluegrass Festival

Leroy Troy at the 2024 Palatka Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

What is believed to be the 20th February Palatka Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday. Larry Stephenson confirmed it, and said that he had played the first one. Sherry Boyd is again keeping the stage show running smoothly for Ernie and Debi Evans, who are two of the busiest promoters in the bluegrass world. Next weekend is their Florida Classic in Brooksville.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band kicked off the stage show. Edgar has a new guitar player, 17 year old Jake Goforth. This young man is just amazing. His banjo player, Anthony Howell is the current Winfield banjo champion. See this band if they are in your area.

Edgar was followed by the “Tennessee Slicker” Leroy Troy. His unique blend of humor, clawhammer banjo, and old time songs captivate his audience. He was joined by his son Cash on bass. Their quiet banter was very funny.

Larry Stephenson is celebrating 35 years leading his band. He has a deep catalogue of music to draw from and has become a festival favorite nationwide.

The Malpass Bothers closed out the day with their great traditional country music show. They have surrounded themselves with a group of topflight young musicians. The show is rock solid and provides stellar entertainment.

Deano Graham is on site broadcasting for Bluegrass Jamboree, as is Evan Dickerson doing interviews for his talk show.

Friday and Saturday promise more great music with the legendary Del McCoury Band closing out the weekend.

On a personal note, I would like to thank Ernie and Debi Evans, Justin Mason, Spider Prevatt, and “Flyer Bob” for all of the help given to us with my sudden illness at YeeHaw. The bluegrass family is the best!!

Support your local music venues.