Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The highlights of Thursday at the 22nd Nothin’ Fancy Festival included:

Annabelle Smith singing You Are My Sunshine for daddy Kenny’s birthday.

Chris Sexton firing up his cello to tear up a break on Rocky Top with Rhonda.

All in all a fun day of music. Friday and Saturday promise more of the same.

