Thursday at the 2023 Yeehaw Music Fest

Sideline at the 2023 Yeehaw Music Fest in Florida – photo © Bill Warren

Evans Media Source has kicked off their second festival of 2023 with the Yeehaw Music Fest, held at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center in beautiful Okeechobee, Florida.

Once again, Sherry Boyd is keeping the stage show on track and EMS Sound makes the bands sound their best.

Caroline Owens started things off with a stirring rendition of our national anthem.

Florida band, Sandy Back Porch, opened the stage show. They play a lot of local Florida shows and several EMS shows.

Swinging Bridge played two sets of traditional country music. They are a Florida band also and have been a part of the Florida music scene in both bluegrass and country for many years.

Caroline and Company is a young band from North Carolina fronted by Caroline Owens. She brings a combination of seasoned and younger musicians to the stage.

Sideline closed out the day’s show. They announced the shutting down of the band at the end of April. They will be missed on the festival circuit.

Friday and Saturday bring a number of local and national groups to the festival. They include Justin Mason and Blue Night, Penny Creek, The Malpass Brothers, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Deeper Shade of Blue, Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express, The Lonesome River Band, and Ricky Skaggs.

Support your local music venues.